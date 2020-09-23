TULSA – Despite the pandemic, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities continue to thrive at Pathways Adult Learning Center. To help these students achieve their dreams, Pathways is inviting the community to attend their annual Dream Maker event which is being held online on Sept. 29.
The event will be virtual and guests can “attend” online beginning at noon that day. The short, 35-minute Dream Maker event will feature stories of students and families whose lives have been changed for the better by the program. Guests will learn more about the needs of the disability community and how they can choose to get involved or support these students.
To attend this free event, register at www.pathwaysok.org/dream/ or call 918-859-0060.
The mission of Pathways Adult Learning Center is to provide a unique Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities. Pathways’ vision is to assist each individual to achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, and spiritual growth to his or her fullest potential. Due to their vulnerability to the coronavirus, classes have temporarily been adapted to a virtual environment.
