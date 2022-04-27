EUCHA — Guests are invited to take a walk down Damascus Road as the actors and actresses of Picture in Scripture Amphitheater bring to life a miraculous event from Biblical times.
The show will be held on Friday and Saturday nights from June 10 to July 2. “Damascus Road” is the story of Apostle Paul and his encounter with Jesus on his journey.
The amphitheater has been known for its award-winning, spectacular productions of “The Man Who Ran,” the dramatic presentation of Jonah, Jesus and the great fish, as well as “The Elijah Factor,” the story of the prophet Elijah and his encounters with the wicked Queen Jezebel and King Ahab.
To date, thousands have visited the amphitheater from all 50 of the states and 134 foreign countries. Picture in Scripture Amphitheater is at the south end of Grand Lake, approximately 3.5 miles east of Disney at 36656 S 510 Road in Eucha. Picture in Scripture Amphitheater is a mere 60 miles northeast of Tulsa.
Prior to the show, dinner is available at the pavilion adjacent to the amphitheater. The menu choices include char-broiled hamburgers, catfish, and light concessions.
For more information, call 918-435-8207 or visit www.pictureinscripture.com. Tickets are on sale now.
