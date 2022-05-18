EUFAULA – Saved By Grace is a group that has been singing gospel music for over 20 years and is a household favorite for those familiar with the group.The community is invited to listen to their music at the Plumb Theater on May 20 at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m. and a love offering will be accepted at the door. The Plumb Theater is located at 16505 State Highway 9E. For information, call 918-360-9329. No alcohol or drugs are welcome on the premises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.