Plumb Theater welcomes Tim Allen to Gospel Fest

The Plumb Theatre will welcome Tim Allen, an accomplished, smooth virtuoso on the guitar and fiddle to play at Gospel Fest. His skill is well-known in the surrounding area. He has traveled with several gospel groups and has pastored the Texanna Assembly of God Church for the past 17 years.
In his message, he shares comfort, peace, and joy that only comes from messages from the Gospel. He will be featured on Saturday, Sept. 25 and will play with the Uprights.
It is $10 for one night, and $15 for both.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday night and 3 p.m. on Saturday night. Bring your lawn chair. No outside food or drinks are permitted, and no drugs or alcohol are allowed on premises. 16505 St. Highway 9 E, Eufaula. Call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.