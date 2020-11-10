At the urging of presbytery and the rising cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, First Presbyterian Church of Tahlequah will change worship from gathering as a community of faith inside the sanctuary to the parking lot beginning the first Sunday in Advent, Nov. 29.
"Safety for the well-being of our members is utmost in our minds. The option of meeting 'online only' was discussed. With Advent upon us, I believe God's Spirit blew new hope upon us when the idea of holding a parking lot service was shared," said Rev. Tammy Schmidt.
During the parking lot worship, the whole service will be transmitted to car radios. Bulletins will still be printed. Communion will be served to worshippers inside their vehicles. All will still be able to sing Advent hymns and Christmas carols. Music sheets will be printed and included in the bulletin.
A committee is working on Sunday school lesson plans, which may be completed during worship or at home, or Sunday school may offer a craft to teach a valuable idea.
"The key phrase is that the committee is 'working on' ideas. Our goal is to build upon an idea that fits our particular needs. We expect to learn what works and what doesn't along the way," said Schmidt. "Your prayers and support go a long way."
Iindividual communities and groups should decide how to assemble until session decides to speak directly to group gatherings in the future.
"Although session did not address this topic in the meeting, we observe that some activities have already adapted to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The backpack program has begun staggering when volunteers arrive to assemble the sacks of food to limit exposure," said Schmidt. "The transition to this new location and radio format is a process that I anticipate will undergo several reforms. We still plan to offer online worship. The session and I hope that we may see more of our faith family who have self-quarantined since the beginning of the pandemic since exposure will be lessened by remaining in our cars."
Schmidt said she never anticipated the Reformed Tradition would ever need to figure how to find creative ways to assemble safely to avoid a viral pandemic.
"Thankfully God's Spirit continues to call the church in new and exciting directions in order to proclaim Christ's hope during this time of separation," she said. "May we always remember that nothing is impossible with God."
