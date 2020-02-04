A 5-Year Recovery Celebration with a gospel singing will be held Feb. 22, 2-10 p.m., with various performing groups at the Tsa-La-Gi Community Room, behind the Restaurant of the Cherokees at 17725 S. Muskogee Ave.
Those who have struggled with addiction, or know someone who has, are invited to come and be encouraged by some good ol' gospel music and personal stories. Concessions will be available.
For information, contact Lisa Foreman at 918-457-6629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.