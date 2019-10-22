BROKEN ARROW – Rhema’s Trunk or Treat is a Halloween alternative and night of family-friendly, Christ-centered fun. All are invited to the Rhema campus, 1025 W. Kenosha, on Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
All kids in fifth grade and under are invited to bring their families to the Rhema campus for a street full of trunks with treats. Inflatables will be set up, and candy will be plenteous. Food trucks will also be on site for those needing a little more nourishment beyond sugar.
The event is free, but attendees should bring money for food trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.