Tahlequah Roots Church will launch its first Sunday experience on Sept. 15 in the Northeastern State University Ballroom at the University Center, 612 N. Grand Ave.
Roots is an Open Network Church partnered with Life.Church. The services are at 9:30 and 11 a.m. A LifeKids ministry is offered at each experience time. Expect passionate worship paired with culturally-relevant messages from world-class speakers. The dress code is simple: please do.
The mission of Tahlequah Roots Church is to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. Those who don’t have a church home are invited to check out a Roots Church Sunday experience.
Go to tahlequahroots.church for more information or find them on Facebook at TahlequahRoots.Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.