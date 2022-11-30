CLAREMORE – Guests are invited to step back in time and journey with the shepherds on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17 for a peaceful reflection upon the original Christmas night when Christ was born.
The living nativity is nestled inside a cozy, Amish-built barn on an authentic, working sheep farm and will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Indoor activities will include the manger scene with live animals and character portrayals, musical performances, storytelling, a shepherd’s Christmas audio-visual story, bird feeder craft, coloring contest, tabletop games, the educational Farm Museum and Silo, fiber arts demonstrations, and a unique handcrafted gift shop.
Outdoor activities will include winter yard games, a Christmas light display, sheep and alpacas reminiscent of the first Christmas pastoral scene, wagon rides, and tours of the Bible Garden.
patrons can enjoy a peaceful moment of reflection, as this age-old scriptural story springs to life.
The final manger scene begins at 7:15 p.m. each evening. The entire experience will take one to two hours, and the living nativity will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
Shepherd’s Shop will be open, featuring a host of Made in Oklahoma crafts and gifts from over 60 artisans. Additionally, the shop will feature Shepherd’s Cross 100% natural wool and alpaca yarns and products. Farm produced food items will be available, as well. The gift shop also features handmade, fair-trade products that return 100% of the proceeds to the Indigenous peoples, who made the products.
Winter is walnut and pecan harvest season. Walnuts, pecans, and nutty treats will be available.
As always, this event is donation-based admission, which all proceeds will benefit missions.
Shepherd’s Special Bundle Deals include the Basic Nativity, with all donation-based activities included and a suggested donation of $5 per person; Shepherd’s Journey Package will be $8 per person and will include all donation-based activities plus a wagon ride in the sheep meadow and take-home Christmas craft at a $4 value; Shepherd’s Journey and Wreath Package will be $25 per person and includes all donation-based activities, wagon ride, and a DIY take-home fresh wreath kit.
To volunteer as characters in the manger scene, musicians, demonstrators, or storytellers, contact the farm at 918-342-5911. Shifts are for two hours, indoors, and involve no lines. Participants will experience memorable, peace-filled, quality family time. Costumes will also be provided. Volunteers receive a free wagon ride, a free DIY craft, and one DIY evergreen wreath kit per group.
The event is sponsored by Heart of the Shepherd, which is a Christian public nonprofit organization that operates at Shepherd’s Cross.
For more information, go to https://shepherdscross.com/living-nativity.html.
Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited Agritourism facility, a Made in Oklahoma Company, and is Animal Welfare approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.