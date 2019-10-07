Shoebox recipient shares how Christmas project changed his life

Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For several years, Tahlequah families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world.
One of these gifts reached Desire Nana in Burkina Faso, West Africa, when he was a young boy. Nana is now visiting Tahlequah residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact. This Saturday, Nana will be at New Life Worship Center, 16818 U.S. Highway 62, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nana will be hosted by the local volunteer team of Operation Christmas Child and telling his story to groups, churches and schools. He wants to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more than 15,519 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items – contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children in Jesus’ name.
Attendees will also see craft ideas for packing a shoebox, as well as get information and ideas. Nana grew up in a poor family of nine in West Africa. Nana walked three miles each way to school every day, often searching for discarded food along the way.
Nana received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at the age of 8. Two items stood out in particular: a green toy car – he had never ridden in one – and a light-up yo-yo. Along with the box, Nana also received a booklet called “The Greatest Gift,” which told him about Jesus’ love. He would read through the booklet several times a day. Nana was inspired to work with children, and eventually served with the team of volunteers who coordinate the efforts of Operation Christmas Child in Burkina Faso. Currently, Nana is studying at Victory Bible College in Oklahoma.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25, Tahlequah residents can drop off gift-filled shoeboxes at multiple locations across Southeastern Oklahoma.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 1-816-622-8316, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
