HULBERT – The Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma will be performing Thursday, March 12, 7-9 p.m., at First Baptist Church Hulbert, 126 E. Fifth St.
The event is free and all are welcome.
The Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma is a volunteer group of professional and nonprofessional musicians from Baptist churches across Oklahoma. There will be up to 90 singers, each of whom is involved in the worship and music ministry of their church.
