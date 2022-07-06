Stilwell High School Gym to host 'Up with Jesus Crusade'

The “Up with Jesus Crusade” will be at the Stilwell High School Gym from July 24-29.
The event will open at 6:15 each evening with a presentation followed by the beginning of service at 7 p.m. Pastor and Bible scholar Dr. Lee Brand Jr., from Olive Branch, Mississippi, will be speaking.
The goals are to reach people “who do not know Jesus and to reinvigorate those who already believe,” said Jim Brunk, pastor of Cookson Baptist Church and “Up with Jesus Crusade” steering committee member.
Brother Brunk said there is a need in Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Adair counties for the crusade, due to the U.S. Census and Southern Baptist Convention data showing that approximately 79,000 people in these counties do not go to church.
The difference between a crusade and a revival meeting, like the Billy Graham Crusades, Brunk said, is that a crusade comes from the efforts of groups on the outside and a revival comes from a renewal within an individual.
For more information, go to @upwithjesuscrusade on Facebook.
