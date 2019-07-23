Stitt proclaims Stanley Rother Day

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has proclaimed Sunday as Blessed Stanley Rother Day, to commemorate and coincide with the Oklahoma priest's Feast Day, which is celebrated July 28 every year in remembrance of the anniversary of his martyrdom in Guatemala.
"We are grateful for Gov. Stitt's recognition of this heroic and humble Oklahoma priest who gave his life in service to his people," Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said in a press release from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. "Blessed Stanley is a model for us all, and a man who stayed true to his Oklahoma roots with hard work and dedication to his faith."
Rother was born in 1935 in Okarche and was ordained a priest on May 25, 1963. He served as an associate pastor in Oklahoma for five years before volunteering to serve at the Oklahoma mission in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala.
While at the mission, Rother learned Spanish and the Tz'utujil language and helped translate the New Testament into the native dialect. He assisted in the opening of a school, a hospital and a radio station, and used his farming expertise from Oklahoma to help impoverished farmers harvest different crops, build an irrigation system and create a co-op.
Guatemala was embroiled in a civil war during Rother's time there, and the Catholic Church "was caught in the middle due to its insistence on catechizing and educating the indigenous people," according to the press release.
Due to his role in serving and teaching indigenous people, Rother's name eventually was placed on a death list. Despite the danger, he chose to stay with his people, and on the morning of July 28, 1981, three masked gunmen shot and killed him. No one was ever held responsible for his murder.
In 2016, Pope Francis officially recognized him as a martyr for the faith, and on Sept. 23, 2017, his beatification was celebrated in Oklahoma City.
The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is in the final stages of design of a 2,000-seat shrine, museum and campus in his honor. The shrine will be located in south Oklahoma City at Interstate 35 and S. 89. To learn more about Blessed Stanley Rother or for updates on the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine, go online to archokc.org/stanleyrother.
