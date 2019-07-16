Tahlequah Aglow will meet Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. in New Life North, 107 W. Mission Ave.
Attendees will hear from several local members, giving testimony of God's redemptive work in their lives. The meeting will start with a potluck meal, then praise and worship by Linda House and Nolajeanne Baird, followed by testimonies of God's goodness. Aglow is open to women, men and teens. There is never a charge, although a freewill offering will be received.
Aglow recently celebrated 50 years of ministry. It is an interdenominational kingdom movement with chapters in over 170 countries, committed to seeing God's will done on earth as it is in heaven. Members do this through: local meetings the third Thursday each month; mobilizing millions into a company of warriors, champions, and global leaders of significance; establishing powerful kingdom communities founded on the fullness of Christ in every nation; empowering people to develop resources that help them take advantage of all God is releasing from heaven; and forming apostolic teams that demonstrate the power of heaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.