Regular Thursday evening meetings of the Tahlequah Friends Fellowship had to be suspended during the month of September due to a quarantine of the hosting family, according to David Nagle.
The whole Nagle family eventually fell prey COVID-19 and each had to isolate in turn. They say they are relieved to finally put that trial behind them.
They continue to give thanks to God for the concern and generosity of friends, colleagues, neighbors and relatives during their ordeal.
From running errands, purchasing groceries and supplies, to sharing food and prepared meals, many people extended a helping hand, which made the family feel truly blessed even as they struggled with the novel coronavirus, Nagle said.
Tahlequah Friends Fellowship resumed meeting on Oct. 8, just after the last family member had received medical clearance.
Though not expecting anyone to show up, as public notice had not been given, a first-time visitor came at the appointed hour.
Introductions were made and prayer requests shared, before the group settled into silence and a time of expectant waiting upon the Lord.
The meeting was ended by the customary shaking of hands by two elders.
Anyone interested is welcome to join them at 536 Summit Ave. any Thursday evening at 7:30 to worship with Friends.
For more information on the local Quaker group, call or text Nagle at 918-885-2714.
