Tahlequah United Methodist Church, 300 W. Delaware St., will host special events in December.
An Advent Festival is Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. in the Activities Building. Two crafts will be available for adults and children, as well as a cookie-decorating station, 4-5 p.m. A chili cook-off will run 5-6 p.m. The children will perform a Christmas pageant at 6:15 p.m.
The Blue Christmas Service is Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. This is a service for those not quite feeling the holiday cheer, due to death of a loved one, divorce or separation, loss of a job, or sudden illness.
"This service is reflective, accepting where we really are, and holding out healing and hope," said Rev. Matthew Franks, lead pastor.
Candlelight Christmas Eve services are at 6:30 and 11 p.m. The story of Jesus' birth will be shared, with meditations, Holy Communion, and singing "Silent Night."
Regular Sunday worship at TUMC is 10 a.m.
