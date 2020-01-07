OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt are joining Oklahoma Capitol Culture in launching the first Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to be held on Feb. 18 in Oklahoma City. The inaugural event aims to unite Oklahomans through prayer for the state to thrive and for the leadership of Oklahoma and the convening legislative session.
"Sarah and I share a strong belief with fellow Oklahomans in the power of prayer,” said Gov. Stitt. “Prayer is a gateway for change; it calls us to action and it stirs our hearts and minds for justice and for mercy. Our hope is that the Oklahoma Governor's Prayer Breakfast will become an annual tradition of the state coming together to start the new year and a new Legislative session with prayer – prayer for elected leaders, prayer for our communities, prayer for the children in our state, and prayer for wisdom in the big challenges we face."
The 2020 Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held 7:30-9 a.m. at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in the Sam Noble Event Center. The event provides an opportunity for people of all faiths that pray to humbly ask God for wisdom and to bless the state of Oklahoma.
The keynote speaker at the event will be Admiral Barry C. Black, chaplain to the United States Senate, and will feature prayers and special messages from various other special guests.
“Prayer unites people, breaks down barriers and brings us closer together,” said Dr. Joel Harder, steering committee chair for the 2020 Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast and president of Oklahoma Capitol Culture. “The work done during the legislative session by our elected leaders is important, and the Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast provides people across the state an opportunity to set politics aside and pray for our leaders and for all of Oklahoma to thrive.”
Sponsorships for 10-person tables are still available and may be purchased at www.prayforoklahoma.com.
More information about Oklahoma Capitol Culture can be found at www.capitolculture.com.
