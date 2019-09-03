Recently, I observed a homeless couple as I left my place of employment. I watched as they stopped in the shade near my car. It was a hot summer day.
Being a retired nurse, I noticed the gentleman as he knelt, displayed pain through his body language. I became genuinely concerned for this couple. I walked over and offered them a new package of wet tissues I had in my car, along with a Gideon's New Testament. They accepted both. As I talked with them, I offered to give them both a card to our Day Care Center in town for the homeless. I prayed with them after asking their permission. They were appreciative and gracious.
Allow me to change direction here. This week's Sunday school lesson in the class I teach was titled: "A Humble Heart and a Helping Hand." Philippians 2:1-4 was the text in Scripture. These words began playing over in my head. "Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus" (KJV).
I was not able to stop thinking about this couple in the coming days. I prayed as this robbed me of my rest in the Lord Jesus. Finally, I prayed if the Lord Jesus allow me to encounter this couple again, I would bring them home. Within three days, I met this couple on the road, and I sent them home to my house to rest. I went on to work. That evening, as I entered my home, this family had bathed. They had eaten and we got them settled in. By the second day, I noticed the man seemed to be perspiring, and I asked if I could take his vital signs. He had a low-grade fever and took some Tylenol. They went to sleep.
I was not able to see this couple again until after 1 p.m. the next day, as I went to work before they were up. I came home on my lunch hour to check on them. The man was ill, with a temperature over 102 degrees, and he was in distress. I called an ambulance. He was transported to the hospital. He had his own medical insurance. That afternoon, I was notified he was being released. After two days on antibiotics and multivitamins, they left my home at dawn, riding their bikes.
I learned some valuable lessons from this experience, when I took responsibility for the lives of others. God cares for the homeless. God was directing my path, as this man was ill and needed medical care. I don't believe he would have received it on the streets. Thank you, Jesus, for your anointed Word in Scripture. Thank you for changing our hearts to walk in your way. Maranatha, Oh, Lord come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
