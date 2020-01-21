OKLAHOMA CITY – People still look to the Bible for answers, yet, even with over five billion copies of the Bible sold across the globe to date, it is still misunderstood. Some may think its contents are largely irrelevant, while others may find individual passages strange or confusing to follow.
"This Beautiful Book: An Exploration of the Bible's Incredible Story Line and Why It Matters Today" by Steve Green, founder of the Museum of the Bible, with contributions from Bill High, invites readers to freshly engage the Bible and to understand it as one amazing story.
Green takes readers on a journey through the many stories of the Bible, some familiar and others less so, highlighting themes woven throughout the ancient writings.
Drawing upon insights gained through developing the first world-class Bible museum, Green reveals the completeness and transformative power of Scripture. Green helps readers see the story within the story and makes the careful connections that help people appreciate the richness of the Bible as a single story.
A captivating experience, "This Beautiful Book" can instill in readers a deep appreciation for Scripture and its connection to life stories.
Green is the president of Hobby Lobby and, along with his wife, Jackie, co-founded the Museum of the Bible. He grew up in Oklahoma City. At age 7, he glued picture frames together for the family start-up business. With his father, David, as CEO, Green became the president of that little start-up business, which is now known as Hobby Lobby – the nation's largest privately held arts and crafts retailer. Over the years, Green has been on a journey to experience the Bible as one beautiful story.
High practiced law for 12 years before becoming the CEO of The Signatry. His mission is to help others live a life of significance through family, legacy and generosity. He and his wife, Brooke, have four children; two sons-in-law; and three grandchildren. He can be found at billhigh.com and thesignatry.com.
For more information, visit www.thisbeautifulbook.com.
