The other day I sat down at my computer to do some work and the strangest thing happened. Everytime I moved my wireless mouse to the right my cursor moved to the left, and every time I moved my mouse to the left my cursor moved to the right. Every time I moved my mouse up my curser moved down, and vice versa. Very confusing.
I soon figured out the problem was not with the mouse, the cursor, or even the computer. It was operator error! Even though the mouse was sitting in its normal spot on my desk, it was turned in the opposite direction, and therefore, every time I moved it one way, the cursor on my screen moved opposite.
This can also happen spiritually while we are on our faith journey. Without knowing our destination and directions how to get there, we would wander aimlessly.
It is important to read the Bible to know God's will for us. That way, when someone gives us advice that conflicts with God's direction, it doesn't feel right, sound right, or look right.
The writer of Hebrews lists several faith hall of famers such as Abel, Enoch, Noah, Rahab, and many others who exhibited faith in their journeys. Readers are then encouraged to heed the writer's advice on how to successfully reach our heavenly destination.
"Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured from sinners such hostility against himself, so that you may not grow weary or fainthearted" (Hebrews 12:1-3).
So, the writer reminds us that runners who expect to win the prize choose the route with the fewest obstacles that could get in our way. Next, the word endurance is a good reminder to put our faith and knowledge into action daily. This helps build our spiritual muscles so that when the valleys and temptations of life come our way we will be able to keep moving forward. Next, we are reminded to look at the example of Jesus for inspiration.
Barrett Vanlandingham is the youth minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at 918-478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
