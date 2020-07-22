NEW YORK – United Methodist Women Wednesday announced a special recording of its #FaithTalks podcast focused on the United Methodist Church’s Dismantling Racism: Pressing on To Freedom initiative. The live recording will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m.
At least 885 people, predominantly members of United Methodist Women, have registered to participate in the live recording. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pv4GcQOATSyUJXe035-7JA.
Participating in the discussion will be: Harriett Jane Olson, United Methodist Women CEO and general secretary; Bishop Cynthia Harvey, resident bishop of the Louisiana area, which includes the Conference in the South Central Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church; Erin Hawkins, general secretary on Commission on Religion and Race; Rev. Dr. Susan Henry Crowe, General Board for Church and Society; and Sally Vonner, United Methodist Women transformation officer.
#FaithTalks are monthly podcasts hosted by United Methodist Women consultant Jennifer R. Farmer. The purpose of #FaithTalks is to share spiritual growth content with United Methodist women and other women of faith. The “Dismantling Racism” episode will focus on the ways the church has perpetuated racism and the work it is now doing to dismantle it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.