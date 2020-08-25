NEW YORK – United Methodist Women, the largest denominational organization for women, has announced a special recording of its Faith Talks podcast to discuss voter suppression and strategies for preparing women of faith and their communities to vote.
Faith Talks podcast host Jennifer R. Farmer will interview Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith; Sabrina White of the Baltimore Washington Conference of United Methodist Women; Rev. Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ; Liz OuYang, a civil rights attorney and expert on immigration and voting rights; and the Rev. Dr. Brianna K. Parker, the founder and curator of the Black Millennial Café.
The live recording of the podcast will be on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. Interested parties can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6eFp6Z--Ry-FRHc3c96__g.
