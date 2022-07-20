'Up With Jesus Crusade' to take place at Stilwell High School Gym

The time for the “Up With Jesus Crusade'' is almost here.
The event begins Sunday, July 24, and goes through Friday, July 29, at the Stilwell High School Gym. Brother Jim Brunk, pastor of Cookson Baptist Church and a member of the crusade steering committee, said the crusade will open each evening with a special presentation at 6:15 p.m., followed by the main event at 7 p.m.
“We are so excited about this opportunity to tell people about Jesus. The statistic that 79,000 plus people in Adair, Cherokee, and Sequoyah counties don’t attend church anywhere convinced us there is a need for an event like this, and we have been busily making preparations. Our speaker each night will be Dr. Lee Brand Jr. He is a seasoned pastor, knowledgeable Bible scholar and outstanding communicator. We also have a 60 plus voice choir that will sing each evening, as well as other special music presentations,” said Brunk.
Other special presenters are planned for each night. On Sunday, July 24, Leo Lytle Ministries will open the event at 6:15 p.m.
On Monday, July 25, the PowerHouse Church Band of Stilwell will begin playing at 6:15 p.m. Then, after the opening, singing in the 7 p.m. service a Cherokee choir led by Sundown Watie will provide special music. Steve and Kim Mowery from Victory Baptist Church in Stilwell will sing on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:15 p.m., and the First Baptist Church Sallisaw Band will be playing at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Master’s Voice Quartet will sing in the 6:15 p.m. service on Thursday, July 28.
“Since 1995, the Master’s Voice Quartet has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Christ. The final night, Friday, July 29, we have scheduled Kolby and Mary Beth King to begin at 6:15 p.m. Together, they share the Gospel in a fast-paced way using tools such as ventriloquism, illusions, drama, fire-eating, engaging preaching, humorous illustrations, balloon animals, and stunts. We invite the entire community to attend every night,” said Brunk.
