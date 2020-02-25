The "We Believe" Youth and Young Adults Conference is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at Elm Tree Baptist Church, North Bliss and Crafton Street.
Everyone ages 12-35 is welcome to hear the guest speakers. Presenters scheduled include: Dr. Emerson Falls, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma; Dr. Vern Charette, First Baptist Coweta pastor; Dr. Jennifer Barnett; Bill Barnett, Indian Nations Baptist Church pastor, Seminole, Oklahoma; Rick Matthews, Elm Tree Baptist member; Darrell Dry, Elm Tree Church; and Tyrone Smith, worship leader, Norman, Oklahoma.
The church and Pastor D.J. McCarter will also offer Cherokee language classes beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. Call 918-506-1242 for more information.
