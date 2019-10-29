Christians don’t often use the word “zeal” anymore, a term that means fervor or enthusiastic diligence.
In fact, when I was much younger, the whole idea of being zealous for God had fallen into disrepute, and this country took many wrong turns simply because Christians, the silent majority, did not speak up or stand up for God. Even now, some of us would rather hum along under the radar than to speak up zealously for our beliefs. We prefer not to be labeled religious fanatics, and fear of being called one has quieted a lot of fervor. We feel we will get “whacked” if we stick our little mole heads above comfortable ground.
But what is a religious fanatic, anyway? The term is completely subjective, at the mercy of one’s interpretation, the essence being someone who loves Jesus more than you do. Some of us operate in a level of Christian freedom that is completely unnerving to others. I think it has something to do with wineskins, as in Luke 5:37-39. We get settled into a certain way of looking at things, or the “taste of the old wine.” When the new is offered to us, we often recoil as if snakebitten. It may be doctrinally sound, even more correct than what we’re used to, but we prefer the old way, the thing we’re comfortable with.
The world operates under the mistaken assumption that Christians should practice our faith huddled in groups behind closed doors. They don’t want to be confronted about our Jesus or hear our glowing testimonies.
But I feel change in the air, don’t you? In fact, I see changes all around where someone takes a stand, then others rally to their side. I believe the groundswell of goodness is about to burst out in unmistakable ways so that the most hardened, the most cynical among us, will take notice that something better is afoot.
So I have a word for you, and that word is “rejoice.” You may have been focused on doom and gloom, but it’s time to put on your dancing shoes. You may be trying to hold on to something you feel is slipping away, but God says to cast all your care over on him. It’s time to shine the light of Christ into the darkness around us, and be the salt that will preserve and season this lifeless world.
After all, God says that if we pray, seek his face and turn from our wicked ways, he will hear from heaven, forgive our sin, and heal our land. Since God cannot lie, we have his guarantee. Is there anything better than God’s guarantee? I think not. So I, for one, don’t have to wait until I see it on the news. I will take God’s broadcast at face value. In fact, I choose to rejoice today. I choose to thank him for all the wonders he has done in the past and especially all he is doing right now. I’m a Believer, so I believe. To borrow a phrase from Descartes, I believe, therefore I rejoice. It’s just that simple.
So let’s just be ourselves at our own level of faith, yet being open to more of God. If you are so zealous for God that it sloshes my old wineskin, well, so be it.
Perhaps you will open my eyes to greater freedom and joy that I hadn’t known about. And if I do something that startles you, at least it makes you think.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
