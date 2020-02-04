The call to teach the Holy Scriptures is a grave responsibility. Seeking out hidden truths in God’s Word to refresh, restore, and comfort the human soul, by revealing to the church of God such truths from God’s heart.
In a recent study guide provided to me for my church Sunday school class, I found one such treasure of truth that I wish to share with readers. This is taken from the Teacher’s Manuel, Regular Baptist Press, Staying on Course: 1-2 Thessalonians; page 5. The treasure reads as follows: “The goal of productive adult Bible learning is an appropriate life-response to Bible truth. You do not teach to simply impart important information. You teach that the Holy Spirit of God can use the truths of the Word of God to change the child of God into the image of the Son of God.” Beloved, this is a profound truth in God’s Kingdom.
In the book of Colossians 2:6-10, it states that Paul the apostle writes: “As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him. Rooted and built up in him and stablished in the faith as ye have been taught; abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the godhead bodily. And ye are complete in him which is the head of all principality and power” (KJV).
Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, we are to seek those things that are from above, where Christ sits on the right hand of God, according to Colossians 1:1. Our destiny in this life is to become the image of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. When Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel by John the Baptist, God spoke: “And lo a voice from heaven saying, 'This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased,'” according to Matthew 3:17 (KJV).
Beloved, it could be time to ask ourselves: What are our priorities in this life? Do we call ourselves Christians while walking in the demands of our fleshly desires? Hopefully, we have come to realize just how short life is on this earth. A Christian is promised eternal life in fellowship with Jesus. Personally, I believe God wants our attention and surrender to the goals of his kingdom on earth. Have we come to such a place? Is Jesus the true focus of our present life? We have a choice to make. Are we heading down the path to our eternal home or have we become side-tracked by the world around us? With ball games, television, social media, the list is never-ending.
As I write, it is early morning. A dear friend just informed me her husband passed and is now in heaven. My thoughts are on her and her children. Beloved, life is short on earth compared to eternity in heavenly places. The desire of God Almighty is that we might fellowship with him day by day, hour by hour, and minute by minute. He loves us with a great love, and he desires our love in return. This is my belief.
Beloved, receive the Aaronic blessing that Jehovah God gave to Moses to speak over his Hebrew people daily in the wilderness after leaving Egypt: “The Lord bless thee and keep thee; The Lord make his face shine upon thee and be gracious unto thee; The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace” (Numbers 6:24-26, KJV). Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and a member of Elm Tree Baptist Church, Tahlequah.
