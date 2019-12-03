"Beloved ones, the land of your birth is not your home. I am your home. Dwell in me. Walk in me. Rest in me. I will not forsake you, for my love for you is steadfast. I am not a man that I should lie. I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Come in and dine with me, my beloved ones. I created the universe that we might be One. I made all you see for us to rejoice together.
"My heart seeks after you. Come home! Dwell in me and be satisfied. My love for you is great. Come my bride, come."
Jesus saith unto him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” John 14:6 (KJV). Jesus said, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32, KJV).
As we look to the celebration of our King, let us remind our hearts; it is best to know him. Our desires continue, our hopes and dreams. But to know him is what we strive for with all our strength. Amen and amen.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
