It’s been a while since my last column, and my life has changed dramatically. My house is for sale, I’ve moved to Go Ye Village, and finally have my computer up and running. I actually tried a new laptop but decided it’s not for me and went back to my old familiar tower, QWERTY keyboard and everything else that entails. Halleluiah!
It may have more to do with God’s new season (prophets call it a new era) but I finally feel I’m exactly where God wants me, and I see so many opportunities to move in his plan. Every day is an adventure, so I wake up expecting great things to happen.
But some of you dread going to bed and dread getting up. Your life is just a string of lackluster days and tedious nights. You might as well be in prison, because one day feels the same as another, and joy is far from the norm. Is that really the way you want to live? Here’s an idea: change something! Obviously doing the same things over and over is not working for you. Do I have some Jim-dandy suggestions? You bet!
Most important: read your Bible again. I love the Psalms and read them out loud for assurance, inspiration, comfort, direction. You, too, will find great strength in the Psalms. We were created for worship of our creator, and the Psalms will help you voice those heart longings. But don’t stop there. Develop a habit of reading God’s Word every morning. Meditate on its nuggets. Put Post-it notes in strategic locations to remind yourself of God’s goodness. It’s a wonderful gift you can give yourself!
And get out of the house and off the phone. Find some people and enjoy their company. We need one another. But maybe you have to work around too many people. We also need some constructive solitude at times. Just change things up a bit and it will refresh you.
Remember church? God tells us not to neglect it. We need to hear his Word taught on a regular basis, and we need our church family. Also, he commands us to take a day of rest, so let your mind and body be renewed on Saturday or Sunday as you turn your thoughts toward God and leave behind the problems of the world.
And have you considered ridding yourself of extra stuff? Most Americans are drowning in a sea of things they’ll never use. I’m still dealing with knickknacks, books, clothes I’ll never wear, etc., long after moving. One thing I realized is the younger generation doesn’t want our collections, and they certainly don’t want to deal with attics and storage buildings overflowing with things that have no meaning to them. Please consider divesting yourself of non-essentials. Someone may need that old table. You’ll feel a great deal lighter and better after giving that stuff away; at least I did.
About the stuff – there are numerous organizations that use it to help the less fortunate; some will even pick it up.
So the take-away from this column is this: Lighten your load by sharing with others, and brighten your day in God’s Word. If you do that consistently, your joy will overflow.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
