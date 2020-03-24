Jesus said (John 14:1): “Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God: believe also in me.”
If I truly believe in Jesus, I don’t panic at bad news, whether it’s coronavirus or the next thing that threatens to destroy my world. Why is that? It’s because, like the old hymn beautifully states, “On Christ the solid rock I stand; all other ground is sinking sand. ...”
When the descendants of Israel, who had been slaves in Egypt for nearly 400 years, were about to be set free through the leadership of Moses, God brought judgment against Egyptian false gods through various plagues. In other words, God turned the object of Egyptian worship into loathsome and terrible trials while completely protecting the people who believed in him. Egypt, the most powerful nation in the world at that time, was given a wake-up call.
Many years prior to that, in the days of Noah, everyone was eating and drinking, marrying and partying until the day Noah entered the ark. Then the flood came and swept them all away, even though Noah had been telling people for a hundred years as he and sons built the ark. But they either didn’t believe him or chose to ignore his warnings.
Fast forward to our day. This world has a limited timeframe, and is winding down. Jesus said in Matthew 24:6-7 that things will happen more frequently and with greater intensity, things like “wars and rumors of wars… famines, and pestilences (diseases), and earthquakes, in different places.”
It was the grace of God that brought minor plagues to Egypt then gradually increased their severity, and yes, some did repent of their false worship and join worshipers of the true God. The Bible records that a “mixed multitude” left Egypt with Moses. And prior to that, it was the wonderful grace of God that set Noah and family on an almost impossible task, building a huge ark with no power tools or modern conveniences of any kind. Their task made them a laughingstock to all around as they toiled on dry land and preached the coming judgment.
I don’t for one second believe that God sent coronavirus or earthquakes, floods, or any other disasters – not only because I know the goodness of God, but also John 10:10 states plainly it is the devil that comes to steal, kill and destroy, but God who gives life abundantly.
But spiritual darkness all around us gives Christians an opportunity to shine the light and love of God into our panic-stricken neighborhoods. We can pray for and check on those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. We can share our bounty. We can be like the most relaxed man on earth – Jesus, who never got into a panic or even a hurry when it looked like all hell was coming after him, because it was.
But no matter what comes this year or next, we know death comes to all sooner or later. We know there is heaven to gain and hell to shun, and if we love our neighbors, we will share the good news that Jesus loves them, that their sins are already forgiven and that God has a particular destiny for them because he knew them before they were formed in their mothers’ wombs.
Jesus said in Matthew 24:44 that we must be ready, for he is coming at an hour when we do not expect. His return is a source of great joy and anticipation for believers, but so many around us have never heard the good news. Maybe the wonderful grace of God has given us a perfect opportunity to share the source of our hope and joy. Will you open your heart and mouth? You may be the only one to reach out and save a soul from eternal damnation, the only Bible they ever read.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
