Beloved, my heart is hungry for more of God. Jesus told us we would do greater works than he did while he was here on earth.
I think about the impact Jesus made on our planet. He lived among a minority, the Hebrew people who were under bondage to the Roman Empire. However, this truth did not hinder the young teacher from proclaiming he had been sent by God. Jesus declared to be the long-awaited Messiah of the Hebrew people – the Son of God, according to the gospel of John 10:24-29. He offered eternal life to those who believed and trusted in his blood sacrifice: death, buried and resurrection from the dead, for the redemption of mankind. He was to be a light to the gentile nations.
Jesus made bold statements that the God of heaven loved all men and wanted to live among them for eternity. Jesus would return to the Father in heaven, but he would not leave those who believed on him as orphans. The Holy Spirit of God would come and remain with his followers. This is the point of my message. The Holy Spirit came to live within every believer, and he, beloved brother and sister, is our source of power whereby we do greater works than Jesus did when he was on earth.
“Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness humbleness of mind, meekness, long-suffering; Forbearing one another and forgiving one another…and above all these things put on charity which is the bond of perfectness. And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also you are called in one body; and be ye thankful” (Colossians 3:12-15 KJV, paraphrased).
The virtues of Jesus Christ are not natural to our fleshly nature; compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, long-suffering, forbearance, forgiveness, love, and peace can only be imparted to us by the Holy Spirit of God through Jesus Christ. My heart’s cry for the people of God is that we pursue a deeper understanding of the Holy Spirit dwelling within our breasts. This person of the Holy Trinity of God humbled himself to live within our fleshly body to guide us into all the truth of God’s kingdom. He empowers us to do the works of God here on earth. Do we attempt to live the Christian life by our natural means? Beloved, this is not the teaching of Christianity.
In Romans 14:17 we are told: “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.” The kingdom of God is a supernatural kingdom. We did not participate to bring this kingdom into existence. Righteous came to us in the form of Jesus, the Son of God. Peace came to us from the Prince of Peace, Jesus the Christ. And the joy that sustains us is imparted to us by the Holy Spirit. He gives us power in prayer to bring about miracles in God’s kingdom. When we develop an intimate relationship with the Holy Spirit of God through reading and meditating on the holy Scriptures, we will bear fruit in the kingdom of God.
Beloved, the Holy Spirit is our closest companion. He is the Spirit of Jesus on earth. In our intimacy with him, we too will walk where Jesus walked and blessings will manifest through our prayers. Let us walk in holiness before a holy God full of compassion and mercy. Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
