November is the month most people in the United States of America plan their Thanksgiving feast. Since I lived in Israel almost six years, I found it interesting to be in a country that did not observe this holiday, unless people came from America. This season I have much to be thankful for, when I remember the lord I serve and worship, a lord of love, kindness and mercy.
Driving home from work recently, I became one of the statistics who hit a deer driving in the evening hours. It happened on Grand Avenue about 7:20 p.m. And I am alive to share my story. So, this season, I am grateful my Lord saw me through this encounter without a scratch. I did experience a form of shock for almost 24 hours. I could not process my thinking normally, and I phoned numerous Christian friends to pray for me as I knew I was in an altered state of consciousness. Honestly, it was not a pleasant way to feel. It was like being someone you didn't know, as I was unable to function normally.
I had previously been invited to an event the following day after I hit the very large buck, a deer with great antlers. At this event, I was to prepare food to take. It was interesting as I stood in my kitchen looking at the ingredients, but I could not process enough to put them together. As it turned out, I did have to cancel and not attend. It was Saturday. I needed to prepare for my Sunday school lesson.
Here was my blessing: As I finished my preparations to teach the next morning at my church, I found my mind was now at peace and I felt normal for me. I had been reading Scripture and applying it to my lesson. All was well. It was not quite 24 hours since the incident. I remembered the Scripture truth in Psalm 107:20: "He sent his word and healed them. And delivered them from their destruction" (NKJV).
Beloved, do we know the Word of God well enough, personally, to understand the great wealth that lies with in the Holy Scriptures for each of us? The Gospel of John tells us in Chapter 1 that Jesus is the living Word of God. He walked among us on Earth. The Holy Scriptures are living. They possess virtue from the God of the universe to pardon from sin, to heal, to deliver, to comfort, to bring peace to our soul, and to grant us eternal life in heaven with a God who created us and all we know. A loving lord, who cares about every detail of our lives. The Scriptures say: "He knows every hair on our head, and yet he created the galaxies in the heavens."
Recently, I wrote to our readers about looking for agape love in our surroundings. My car is severely damaged at quite a cost to repair. But the big deer, which I knocked 10 feet in front of my car, got up and ran off. And I came home with out a scratch. The car can be repaired. I was not harmed, only blessed by a loving father who cares for his creatures, including me.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
