The apostle Paul wrote his Epistles to the church of Jesus Christ throughout many districts. He sent letters to those who had a relationship with Jesus. They had within themselves the Holy Spirit of God dwelling in their bodies; their source of power.
The Scriptures give testimony that the Holy Spirit of God dwells in true Christians, displaying they belong to the Kingdom of God on earth. “But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God and not of us” (2 Corinthians 4:7 KJV.)
Brother Paul, the servant of Christ, expressed concern that all men should know the Lord God Jehovah of the Old and New Testaments was responsible for all power displayed by the disciples of Jesus as they prayed in faith, believing that Jesus was able to meet the need. He alone is all powerful.
Let’s look at the gospel of Matthew 1:23: “Behold a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” And, Isaiah 7:14 reads: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign: Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Do we grasp as believers in Jesus that the Holy Spirit of God dwells within us? He is a holy God and has chosen each one of us for his dwelling place on earth.
In the 11th chapter of the book of Hebrews, we read that faith comes by hearing the word of God. The disciples had been with Jesus for three years. They had watched him heal the sick, restore sight to the blind, and make the lame walk. All these events built strong faith in the followers of Jesus. Today, we have the Holy Scriptures. The more we read the accounts in “God’s Love Letter” to us, the Bible, the stronger our faith will become. We, too, can pray and fast, and see the move of God’s love, his compassion, manifest in other’s lives, as well as our own.
Beloved, we are to walk in the holy Spirit of God, as in Galatians 5:16-26; that we may reflect the light of his glorious Spirit through our vessels. Are we ready to walk in the glory of God here on earth as the Lord leads being the servants of the Lord? Will we allow his compassionate love freedom to flow through our lives to others?
We read in 1 Thessalonians 4-5, the prophecy of the rapture of the church when those who believe in Jesus Christ will be caught up to meet Jesus in the air, to be with him for all eternity. May the peace, grace, and mercy of our holy Lord be upon us as we prepare for his soon coming. May we come to him bearing fruit for his Kingdom. Maranatha; Oh, Lord Come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
