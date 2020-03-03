The privilege of teaching the Holy Scriptures has taken me to 11 nations in over 50 years of teaching. I experienced a time of preparation by traveling to other countries since 1980, as I was preparing for my life when I would live in Israel over five years. It was a time of training, as I would be teaching individuals from other nations and languages.
My first trip took me to Jordan, Israel, and Egypt. I have wonderful memories of touring Petra Jordan, a biblical site, the home of the Edomites. I rode a camel around the pyramids in Egypt. I will not forget those huge creatures with long strands of saliva that gave me the illusion of sitting in a large rocking chair as we rocked around the monuments of Giza, Egypt. We also had a stop in Athens, Greece, to see the ancient ruins of the Acropolis.
Our brother, Paul, stood on Mars Hill and said, "Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious. For I passed by and, beheld your devotions. I found an alter with this inscription. To the Unknown God. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship. Him I declare unto you. God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth" (Acts 17:22-24 KJV).
It is my belief that those who minister the gospel of Jesus Christ in foreign lands know miracles do occur. Our brother, Paul, received many miracles on his journey that kept him alive to finish his course. In my early Christian life, I joined an order in my denomination that studied the life of Jesus to examine the miracles he performed. We became attuned to the different ways Jesus brought about the miracles in the lives of people around him. This exercise made one sensitive to the moving of God’s Spirit. Have we trained our hearts and minds to perceive God’s Spirit in our environment? Beloved, it is wise to study and meditate on the Word of God.
In the gospel of Matthew, chapter 8, a leper comes to Jesus and worships him, calling him "Lord." He asked to be clean, and Jesus reached forth his hand saying, “I will, be thou clean.” Beloved, God is love! Where is our focus in our daily lives? In Philippians 4:8-9 (KJV), it reads: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of a good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. ... and the God of peace shall be with you.” If we want to see miracles, we must keep God in our hearts and minds.
This past month, I took a trip to the hospital in the early morning hours. I was admitted with a serious diagnosis. My church family came to pray. May dear neighbors came to comfort and encourage me in my observation room while multiple tests were taken during the day. At one point, I felt impressed that our Lord wanted me to praise him for bringing me to the hospital. I shared this with my friends. I also was impressed that God is the same yesterday, today and forever.
The miracles of Jesus are still available to us today, as God never changes. The power of all previous miracles in my life were still available to me in the hospital. My friends and I took hands and prayed. Within minutes, my status became perfectly normal. All vital signs came into normal range. And the staff working with me were rejoicing. My beloved neighbor said to the nurse, “She got her miracle!” Even the doctor who discharged me that day had a smile on her face. This miracle changed my life.
Beloved, our God is still doing signs, wonders and miracles. To God be all the glory! Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.