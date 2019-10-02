Agape love, how does it appear when it arrives?
Unconditional love is a concept we hear, but do we ever see such love in our surroundings? What does it look like? How can we recognize something as aloof and distant as this divine quality that comes from the God we worship? My Webster's Encyclopedic Unabridged Dictionary of the English Language states: The love of Christ or God for humankind. The love of Christians for other persons, corresponding to the love of God for human kind. Unselfish love from one person to another without sexual implications; brotherly love.
Beloved, Jesus left this world and told his followers: Watch and pray! He said multiple times in Scripture that we are to remain alert. Personally, I believe we need to be looking for agape love in our environment. The Apostle Paul writes to us in Philippians 4:8: "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - if anything is excellent or praiseworthy - think about such things" (NIV). Brother Paul continues to say: "Whatsoever you have learned and received from me or heard from me or seen from me - put them into practice. And the God of peace will be with you" (Philippians 4:9 NIV).
We live in a world with much confusion and a great lack of clarity. We would like to believe what we hear and see, but find we are disappointed that what appears truth is just not the case. We sometimes feel disillusioned. Yet, Paul gives us a pearl of wisdom. Will we hear his words? We can meditate on the glory of our God, who loves us unconditionally. We can look for the love of Jesus in Christian friends and family. We can thank God that agape love does exist on this earth, when we look for it; when we seek out the pure and lovely. We can focus on the honorable in people, great and small around us. We can rejoice in the small accomplishments toward peace, love and charity in our society, whether they originate from a small child or those seniors among us, who are full of wisdom from their years.
Beloved, take time to look for agape love around you, and make every effort to draw on the one true God of this universe; who graciously shares his agape love with all men. His love is free to all. No separation of culture, color, gender, race or tribe. Observe the birthing of a new fawn, or horse, and experience the miracle of new life. His love is all around us. Once we begin to look for it, it will become so tangible we can breathe agape love in throughout the day, beginning with the early dawn, with all its glory and color at sunrise; and ending when your body rests upon that which he has provided for you.
Brothers and sisters, we are loved! We are free to give his love to others. Just ask our holy Lord of heaven to fill you to over flowing with his love, that others may see your good works, and glorify him in heaven, our source of agape love. Maranatha, oh, Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
