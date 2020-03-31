Reading daily devotionals is a practice I have chosen since I became a believer in Jesus Christ.
I came upon a treasure early in my Christian walk: "My Utmost for His Highest," by the author Oswald Chambers. His writings have been well-known in the Christian community. It still amazes me when I encounter another Christian leader who states he or she reads this daily devotional.
When my husband and I lived in Israel, this minister was like a pastor to us as we reflected on his wisdom and experience. Recently, I read his devotional from March 27 which goes as follows: “Come up here, and I will show you things which must take place…” (Revelation 4:1 NKJV). It continues: A higher state of mind and spiritual vision can only be achieved through the higher practice of personal character. If you live up to the highest and best that you know in the outer level of your life, God will continually say to you: “Friend, come up even higher.”
Beloved, the Lord and Creator of this universe in which we live yearns for intimate love with his creation. After a long walk with our Lord in his service, I have learned to know such a God. May I share with you my personal thoughts and beliefs about our God who is all-knowing, all-powerful, ever-present and eternal love? Here is what I believe to be the truth.
Who among us doesn’t crave intimacy; someone special in our lives to fill a void that haunts us from with our souls? In our lives, we have pursued hundreds of pathways seeking satisfaction, simply to discover the comfort we find is only temporary. We must continue to seek and pursue, searching for lasting comfort.
What drives us to such frenzy? Do we fear being alone, feeling alone? Whatever the reason, we all suffer from the same affliction. We crave intimacy with our God and with man. We find comfort in God’s furry creatures to embrace. Even the fish of the sea have brought excitement and ecstasy. I believe our Creator put this intense desire within us because he yearns for our love with him. I truly believe this with my whole heart. We can be comforted by others, but ultimately it is our Creator for whom we hunger. Only he can satisfy our eternal craving for love and intimacy with him.
God’s Word, the Holy Scriptures, impart to us his nature. It is a living Word with his Holy Spirit present as we read. It builds our faith in God, our trust in him. We become familiar with our God and learn his thoughts. When we immerse ourselves in him, we find the intimacy and ecstasy we all yearn for in the deepest recesses of our souls. Romans 8:38-39 (KJV), makes it clear to us: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
My heart is fixed on God and I also hunger after him as the lover of my soul. “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and dine with him, and he with me. To him who over comes I will grant to sit with me on my throne, as I also overcame and sat down with my Father on his throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches” (Revelation 3:20-22 NKJV). Maranatha, Oh, Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
