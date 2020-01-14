"For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them. And he gave us this wonderful message of reconciliation" (2 Corinthians 5:19 NLT).
Our plans may change, but God's plans never change. His original plan in creating mankind was to have a relationship with us, and mankind had it good for a while until Adam sinned against God through his disobedience.
Adam's disobedience brought sin into the world, and sin brought man's separation from God. Even though man's sin separated us from God and broke our relationship with him, his plans for a relationship with us did not change.
In order to bring us back into his plan, he sent his son, Jesus, to die on the cross – to take the punishment for our sins and bring us back in right relationship with God.
God didn't abandon his plan to have a relationship with us, and Jesus went to the cross to make it possible. So all that's left now is us. What will we do with what he has planned for us? More personally, what will you do? Have you accepted his plan to have a relationship with you?
Are you living in a relationship with him? Do you call him Father? Do you know him in a personal way or are you still ignoring him? Are you rejecting him, rebelling against him, or still living in sin?
How amazing that the Creator of the universe, the Holy God, the Almighty, Eternal, only true and living God would want to have a relationship with us mere mortals, us frail creatures made from dust.
I can barely comprehend it, but he does. Do you have that relationship with him today? If not, you can. Jesus provided a way turn to Jesus and receive him as Savior and Lord and you will come into a relationship with him, a loving, wonderful relationship.
If you have a relationship with him already, don't neglect it or take it for granted; it cost Jesus his life for you to have it. God's plan is to have a relationship with you. Can you accept it now?
"Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me" (Psalms 51:10.)
Jenny Dameron is a member of Community Christian Fellowship in Keys.
