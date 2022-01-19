How you finish a thing determines how the next thing begins. We are currently living through the worst season ever in the history of the world. I don’t have to expound on it – your spirit knows.
The Antichrist spirit rages, seeking to change times and seasons. It doesn’t know all, but is vaguely aware that when God’s church – his ekklesia governing body – is removed from the earth, then every kind of evil will run rampant. The Antichrist spirit, already loose in the world, wants to shut you up, separate you from other believers, and destroy your influence for good. It wants free reign to kill, steal, and destroy.
Unfortunately, many believers are unaware of the battle we’re in. They somehow think they are serving God by pulling in their heads like turtles, waiting fearfully for God to take us out of here in the rapture. Many think that since God is sovereign, his will is being done. But the fact is that he has put us, the Adamic race, in charge of the Earth.
He says in Luke 10:19 that he has given us power over all the power of the enemy. What we allow here is allowed. What we forbid here is forbidden. Unfortunately, Satan, the god of this world, has sold us a bill of goods. He told the church we’re supposed to be poverty-stricken and timid. Oh, we call it meekness, but God’s definition of “meek” is a far cry from what passes for it in most congregations today. God called Moses “the meekest man on earth” (Numbers 12:3), yet Moses confronted the world ruler of his day and completely destroyed the territory of Egypt, so that it never rose to power again. Maybe we should change our poster child for meekness from Casper Milquetoast to Moses, who exemplified power under control.
Who are you listening to? I know it’s hard to ignore the media, and even our friends who only want what’s best for us. But fear-based decisions are never right for a child of God. We listen to the supreme God who created this universe. And contrary to public opinion, God never intended us to blindly accept government imposition in our lives.
Remember Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego? They were three Hebrew young men, taken captive by their enemies, put into the king’s exclusive leadership training, who refused the king’s mandate to bow before his idol. Enraged, Nebuchadnezzar had them thrown into a fiery furnace so hot that it killed his guards. Jesus came and walked with them in the fire. They were not harmed in any way. Their faith-stand caused Nebuchadnezzar to proclaim throughout all his provinces – most of the known world – that there was no god that could save like their God, and anyone speaking against him would be cut to pieces. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were then promoted in the land.
Similarly, pregnant Nora Lam was put before a firing squad in China for her belief in Jesus. But bullets had no effect. She was able to escape and carry her baby for an amazing 14 months as she walked through desolate territory, finally escaping into Korea at age 26.
I realize these are only two stories out of many miraculous interventions. Also many martyrs have died for the cause. But what if you are called on to stand for Christ? Truth is, you choose every day whether to stand against powerful demonic control in government, national media, education, business – even organized religion. Will you cave to their demands or stand for Jesus and the truth?
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.