Weekly Witness 1:27-22: Jesus is revealed in the Old Testament

Grace, peace and love, dear readers. My heart is full of gratitude that we are still meeting together through this column on faith.
My life journey began in the Jewish faith of my parents. My beliefs evolved to a personal revelation that the New Testament in scripture revealed Jesus, the anointed one, truly was the Jewish Messiah portrayed in the Old Testament writings.
For example, read Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53, which reveal the life and death of Jesus the Messiah.
At age 25, I stood in a church and declared with my whole heart, mind and soul: I renounce the world, the flesh, and the devil; and I make Jesus Christ my lord and savior. By his grace, I will follow him.
Our brother Paul the apostle wrote in 1 Corinthians 2 how he went to Corinth to share his personal revelation of Jesus as his personal savior and God. Paul tells us starting in verse 1: "And so it was with me, brothers and sisters, when I came to you, I did not come with eloquence or human wisdom as I proclaimed to you the testimony about God. For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ and him crucified. I came to you in weakness with great fear and trembling. My message and my preaching were not with wise and pervasive words, but with a demonstration of the Spirit's power, so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God's power" (NIV).
Beloved, we need the power of God's Holy Spirit above all else in our current generation. Nothing compares to the agape love of our God - unconditional love that surpasses color, tribe, nation or gender. There is no greater power to heal our land and our souls on this earth.
The compassion of our God is our answer to this world's ills. And we who believe and love, the one true God, Jesus the anointed of God, are the ones to carry his love to a dark and lost world.
Let us put aside the battles of politics, and bigotry. Our God sent his son to us who was willing to lay down his life for us on his cross, so that he might deliver us from the darkness of this world and give us new hearts of flesh to replace our hearts of stone.
The word of God has declared that if believers in Jesus don't praise him, then the rocks will cry out praise to our God.
No greater power exists than the love of God. He deserves all praise, honor, and glory from us as all creation is praising him. Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
