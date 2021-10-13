Weekly Witness 10-14-21: Honoring our beloved fathers of faith

Blessings to you, beloved reader, in the name which is above every name, Jesus the anointed one.
This week I received news that brought tears to my eyes. A beloved Bible teacher with international audience went home to be in the arms of his loving savior. He was another COVID statistic. He was a mentor to my life. Bible college professor in Texas and in England, he wrote many books. He was a leader of the Apostolic movement that began in my home state in California in the 1960s.
Dr. James Maloney walked in many gifts from the kingdom of God on earth. His message included the servanthood of Christ. He reminded me of the biblical principles of dying to self in scripture. He was clear that our faith is built on divine love, faith, humility, the gospel of grace in Jesus Christ our Lord.
Beloved, I will miss this man of God. Nevertheless, I rejoice that he is now walking in the fullness of God’s power and glory. He has no more restrictions of our fleshly nature and is abiding fully in the joy of Christ our Lord. Dr. Maloney was a full time minister over 35 years. He cared for people in more than 40 countries. In America, he spoke in healing and prophetic seminars and leadership conferences. Learn about the author in his book "The Dancing Hand of God," published in August of 2008 by Answering the Cry Publications. I honor this man.
In his books, Dr. Maloney shares his trips to heaven. In the book, "Overwhelmed by the Spirit," he writes a chapter where the Lord sent an angel to take him to the first level of hell. He describes the experience in detail to show the horrors that exist in the center of our earth. Beloved, heaven and hell are real places, like New York or Chicago. We have a choice to make while we live on this earth.
The teaching of the Holy Scriptures are clear. Hell was not made for man, but for Satan and the fallen angels he deceived and took with him in his rebellion against the holy Lord of heaven. We choose to accept the free gift of his son, Jesus the Christ. We have been given free will. We can receive forgiveness of all our sin. We can be filled with the spirit of our holy Lord God almighty. Accepting Jesus as the king of the universe, all-knowing, ever-present, all-powerful God who loves and died for us.
May I encourage all to follow the teaching of Jesus in the gospel of Matthew 6:25-34. Meditate on this scripture and pray that your eternal home will be in the presence of God’s glory in heaven. Jesus said to us in Matthew 6:33. “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well" (NIV). Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
