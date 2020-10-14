Your sins are already forgiven! You have no guilt from the past. In fact, you have a new start, almost a "do-over," in which you can choose a new path for yourself.
This is the good news Jesus literally died to bring you. "What's the catch?" you ask yourself, because it just can't be that easy. You know what you've done. You know the darkness in your soul. You know the lying, cheating meanness that you once enjoyed but now regret. You know to an extent the pain and heartache your own actions caused others. You'd like to snap your fingers and see it all go away, but realize that consequences follow actions.
You're right. Somebody hurts from words spoken in anger. Somebody's reputation died by your hand. Somebody has to pay for what you stole. But the good news, the gospel, tells you that now, it doesn't have to be you. Someone else took that load of guilt you're carrying. Someone else suffered for those crimes that haunt you. And someone else paid the price for your blackened soul to be washed as white as snow. His name is Jesus Christ.
Knowing in advance that mankind couldn't keep rules, God gave commandments to govern our behavior. When we messed up, somebody had to pay. Later in his dealings with his chosen people, God instituted the sacrifice of an innocent lamb as a blood covering for man's sin. Then at his appointed time, he sent his only son, Jesus, to take upon himself the sins of the whole world. Jesus became the sacrificial Lamb they had seen in types and shadows for hundreds of years.
"God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son to condemn the world, but that the world, through him, might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned, but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed In the name of the only begotten son of God" (John 3:16-18).
So, back to your original question, the catch is this: Jesus, the sinless Son of God, suffered the punishment for every evil thing said or done by humanity past, present and future when he willingly died for you and me on the cross. Before releasing his spirit in death, he said "It is finished."
So there remains no suffering, no payment or rule-keeping to add to his sacrifice. If you believe he willingly bled and died for you, that he kept you from the horrors of hell, and gave you eternal and abundant life, what is it worth to you?
If it's not worth everything - making him Lord, honoring and serving him - do you truly believe?
You see, Jesus rightly expects more than lip service. It's time now for wheat and tares, sheep and goats, wise and unwise virgins (Matthew 25) to be separated.
Although Jesus deserves fiery devotion from his followers, he can deal with cold hearts. What he can't stomach is the lukewarm: calling ourselves Christian but acting in every way like the world around us.
According to 2 Peter 1, we've been given great and precious promises whereby we can escape the world's corruption and become part of God's nature. We start with faith, then add integrity, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness and love. How many of us truly love one another? How many of us love the lost? Jesus gave everything for us. What are we giving to him?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
