Weekly Witness 10-21-21: Where are the apostles and prophets?

I’ve said in previous columns that today’s church is not operating at full potential because it ignores three or four of the five gifts Jesus gave for vision, order and growth. Many churches consistently recognize a pastoral or teaching office, and make room for the evangelist once or twice a year for a week of revival. But where are the apostles and prophets?
I dare say, most of us think prophets went out with the Old Testament and the only 12 apostles died in the first century A.D., ending that calling. But is that correct? Absolutely not!
Even a cursory reading of the New Testament lists Philip’s four daughters and Agabus, who prophesied, and more apostles like Andronicus, Junia and James, the Lord’s brother. But we have to know if that was a fluke; in other words, were they operating according to the will of God? All I can do is quote Ephesians 4:11-12: “And he [Jesus] gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ. ...”
“Yes, but didn’t those gifts pass away?" you ask. Let me continue quoting Ephesians 4: “'Til we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ.” Since we haven’t attained maturity yet, suffice it to say we still need the gifts.
Today’s traditional denominations recognize the pastor’s leadership role, while mostly ignoring other ministry gifts and callings; however, it’s interesting to note the word “pastor” doesn’t appear in the New Testament at all, and “pastors” appears only once. But “apostle(s)” is used 74 times. We won’t base doctrine on it, but it should cause us to pause and think.
If today’s church lived up to its original purpose, our world would look radically different. You see, the ecclesia was a governing body, having much influence over everyday life, business and government. But to function as a true ecclesia, we must get back to God’s plan. We need the apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers that Jesus set in leadership in his church. We need God’s direction rather than man’s plan. We must also have a baptism of Holy Spirit before going into ministry. What would the early church look like if they had not waited for God’s power to fall on the Day of Pentecost? Sadly, I believe they would have looked a lot like us today.
How can we change the church and nation? Read and study God’s word, his logos. Then pray for revelation, wisdom and understanding. He will give you personal guidance through a rhema, or his logos spoken directly to you. When you act on that word, things around you will begin to change. We will “henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive: but speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ ….” (Ephesians 4:14-15).
Yes, Jesus is head of his church. It’s high time we do things his way.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.