Weekly Witness 11-10-21: We're at war, so we must turn to Christ

Perhaps you don’t know we’re at war. The fact that you don’t know is proof of a masterful strategy being implemented by our enemy.
Everywhere we look, our eyes are redirected elsewhere. I see, in the spirit, signs planted in the ground that say nothing, but show only a large black arrow. With every arrow pointed in a different direction, the takeaway is simply, “Don’t look here for answers.” In fact, the low and ignoble one, the author of confusion, would have you look from sign to sign, chasing one false lead after another, until exhausted from trying. He uses hope against you. When you expect help, direction, and truth from this world, you are told they no longer exist. Chasing any substantive idea these days leads to a dead end and utter frustration. Hope deferred makes the heart sick.
Perhaps you feel the chaos and frustration — the utter hopelessness — that hangs in the air like smog over Wuhan. It must stem from racism against your black, brown, red, or yellow skin. Either that or the guilt you carry from being born white. Racism most assuredly is the problem because your TV newscaster said so, and they have to tell the truth on TV. But perhaps the problem lies a little deeper. Maybe income inequality is the culprit. Some people own a great deal more than you. They have money to burn, which brings automatic happiness, right? The signs all point to it.
But you know in your heart of hearts that if the right people were elected to office, everything would change. All would be better. At least the signs say an elephant could change it all. But wait, another sign states that a donkey could fix everything. Which sign should we believe?
At least one thing is constant: We can rely on science. Scientists are always right and always have our best interest at heart. Yes, the signs point to science. It will pull us out of this mess. I expect, though, that you’re as frustrated with science as I am. Through the media, we have access to the greatest scientific minds of this century. We hear them gladly, hoping to get answers to our questions. And we do get answers, but 10 minutes later, an equally qualified and applauded expert tells us the opposite.
Both cannot possibly be right, so we go along with the one our government recognizes. Surely they have checked his credentials and chosen this man because he is the very best at what he does. And we get a measure of peace from following his guidelines, until he reverses himself again and yet again. We suspect many so-called experts love the prestige of their positions more than their responsibility to protect us.
We long for stability and truth in this war of good against evil. So we ask, along with Pilate, “What is truth?” as Jesus, truth personified, stands before us. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. He is our ever-present help in trouble. He is the immovable rock we stand on, when all around us the quicksand of current wisdom sucks people under. He is the answer to these hard questions and our only redeemer, the one who gave his life for our peace and joy in the midst of our storm. He is ever the same, with no shadow of turning. And he is absolutely good.
There’s an old song that states, “Jesus on the main line….call him up….” He is waiting for your call. All you do is say “Jesus, help me,” and he will.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
