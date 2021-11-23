Weekly Witness 11-24-21: Are you ready for the coming of the bridegroom?

I fear for the church. “More than for unbelievers?” you ask. Yes, more than I fear for unbelievers.
There is a great move of God coming soon that will sweep millions into God’s kingdom. It’s called the “end-time harvest.” Those who have fought against Christ and even worshiped devils will run to God as they see his goodness made clear in miraculous signs and wonders. It will be easy to get saved because Satan’s current deception over people’s minds will be neutralized.
But to the church, Jesus says in Revelation 3:14, “...for these are the words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the ruler of God’s creation: I know all that you do, and I know that you are neither frozen in apathy nor fervent with passion. How I wish you were either one or the other! But because you are neither cold nor hot, but lukewarm, I am about to spit you from my mouth.”
Most believers are going along as if nothing will ever change, like the 10 maidens waiting for the arrival of the bridegroom in Matthew 25. Five had adequately prepared but five had not. When the bridegroom tarried, all 10 grew weary and fell asleep. Then the cry was heard, “Get up; he’s coming!” Five had oil in their lamps but five had not. While they were gone to buy more oil, the Bridegroom came. Doors to the wedding feast were shut and locked, leaving the foolish virgins outside in darkness. Of course most believers equate this parable to the second coming of Jesus, and recognize our need to be spiritually ready for his return.
We, the church, have only ever known God’s mercy. But Ananias and Sapphira fell dead when they lied to the Holy Ghost. Romans 11:22 states, “So fix your gaze on the simultaneous kindness and strict justice of God. How severely he treated those who fell into unbelief! Yet how tender and kind is his relationship with you. So keep on trusting in his kindness; otherwise, you also will be cut off.”
Ephesians 5 warns us, “Be imitators of God in everything you do, for then you will represent your Father as his beloved sons and daughters…. And have nothing to do with sexual immorality, lust, or greed—for you are his holy ones and let no one be able to accuse you of them in any form…. For it has been made clear to you already that the kingdom of God cannot be accessed by anyone who is guilty of sexual sin, or who is impure or greedy—for greed is the essence of idolatry. How could they expect to have an inheritance in Christ’s kingdom while doing those things?”
I realize we live in different times — our culture accepts and even celebrates sin. But it’s not culture that decides our eternal destiny. God, the supreme judge, said, “Be holy for I am holy.” Even if you found a church and a cleric who condones your lifestyle, God says in Ephesians 5:6, “Don’t be fooled by those who speak their empty words and deceptive teachings telling you otherwise. This is what brings God’s anger upon the rebellious!”
Ten virgins did not know when to expect the bridegroom. But today God’s prophets are saying America is about to come out of the slime-pit of corruption. God will continue drawing lukewarm, unrepentant and rebellious to himself until the end of 2021, but on Jan. 1, he will shut the door and discard them. America thinks God is weak, having only seen his mercy, but he’s about to reveal his power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.