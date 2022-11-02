WEEKLY WITNESS 11-3-22: Learning from the mistakes of other people

I love it when God reveals something to me, but it’s often bittersweet because I wonder if the whole world already knew.
Sometimes it’s “well, duh...” and I feel foolish. There is so much truth packed into God’s Word because it truly is a living document. Just when I get all cozy with whatever level I’m in, he surprises me, letting me see a wealth of meaning I had overlooked.
If you’ve been to church a few times, you’ve probably heard Jesus’s parable of the sower, telling about a farmer sowing seed in his field. In the days before highly specialized farm equipment, large areas would have been seeded by a person taking handfuls of grain from a shoulder bag and scattering them over prepared ground. As you can imagine, not every kernel wound up in a place where it could take root. Some fell onto paths with dirt packed hard. Some landed on ground with more rock than soil. Some fell among thorns and weeds, but some fell into good ground where it grew and thrived, producing a bountiful harvest.
Jesus explained to his disciples, “The word of God is the seed sown into hearts. The hard pathway represents hard hearts of men who hear the word of God but the slanderer quickly snatches away ... to keep them from believing and experiencing salvation.”
The seed falling on gravel represents those who initially respond with joy, but soon afterward, when a season of harassment of the enemy and difficulty come to them, they wither and fall away, for they have no root in the truth and their faith is temporary. The seed that falls into weeds represents the hearts of those who hear the word of God, but their growth is quickly choked off by their own anxious cares, the riches of this world, and the fleeting pleasures of this life. This is why they never become mature and fruitful. The seed that fell into good, fertile soil represents those lovers of truth who hear it deep within their hearts. They respond by clinging to the word, keeping it dear as they endure all things in faith. This seed will one day bear much fruit in their lives.
Since I gave my heart to Jesus as a child, I paid little heed to this teaching, thinking it only concerned the salvation experience. But God’s Word is alive and powerful. He let me know, as only he can, that I really hadn’t plumbed its depths; I might understand one layer, but could never attain to God’s endless wisdom and knowledge.
You see, I’ve been blessed through the years with pastors, friends, even strangers, who heard the Lord speaking words of encouragement, comfort or knowledge specific to me. God means for the body of Christ, his church, to bless one another this way. We cannot live as Lone Rangers, hence Jesus referred to us as sheep, who thrive in flocks under a shepherd. Any who stray from the flock will find itself in grave danger from predators or lack of suitable pasture, shelter, and water for life.
Those whom God sent as guides often gave me wonderful instruction, but I let it fall on hard-packed, stony or weed-infested ground. I didn’t take care to nurture those special prophecies; therefore many were forgotten rather than acted on.
I often missed the special instruction from my loving heavenly Father that would have propelled me into a higher realm or saved me from foolish mistakes, while pridefully thinking I knew all that could be known in that area. I hope you learn from my mistakes.
Linda House is a member of New Life Apostolic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.