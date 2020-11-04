In the gospel of Matthew, sixth chapter, Jesus began to exhort his disciples how to receive blessings from the Father in heaven. He asked them not to display their good deeds publicly, as our Father in heaven rewards good deeds done in secret. He told them when you give something to someone, don't sound a trumpet so all will see you. But give in the secret place and he will reward you.
Beloved, we all want the blessings of God in our lives. I personally find convection in certain passages of Scripture. As I meditated on God's exhortation, I found I was relieved in the words that followed such warnings as "don't do as the hypocrites do" in verse 2. What follows are the coveted words, commonly called the Lord's Prayer.
Over the years, saying this prayer daily, I came to realize it covers our bases for the day. This prayer addresses that we acknowledge our God is a holy God, and we honor him with our words. Hopefully we are also honoring him with our behavior (good deeds). He said to us, "I am holy, and you are to be holy." We declare our desire for his kingdom come to earth, as we endeavor to do in this earth what is done in heaven. We seek the will of God for our lives so we may receive grace to walk as we would in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.
Beloved, our Father loves us beyond what we know and understand. He is gracious to us and gives us understanding as to his ways. All through Scripture, he is teaching us about himself, what is important to his heart. He desires that we will be grateful for all he has done for us in this beautiful planet to enjoy, and for his salvation, healing and deliverance through Jesus Christ, his Son, to all who accept the free gift. The hell we all dread was never meant for mankind. It is specifically stated in Scripture that hell was made for Satan and the fallen angels that left their glorious state through rebellion against their Creator.
Every man, woman, and child is ordained for heaven. That is why our God allowed his Son, Jesus the Christ, to come to earth and die for each of us. With his free offering of his body and blood on the cross of Calvary, we are purchased and redeemed to live with God in heaven. He requires a blood sacrifice to join in his holiness. Let us stop and take another look at the prayer Jesus gave to us and his disciples:
"Our Father in heaven, may your name be kept holy. May your kingdom come soon. May your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today the food we need. Forgive us our sins, as we have forgiven those who sin against us. And don't let us yield to temptation, but rescue us from the evil one" (New Living Translation).
In the New King Version, this prayer ends with: "For yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever, Amen." May we receive the blessings due us as we follow the lead of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
