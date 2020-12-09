What if Jesus sent you a gift - personally picked for you by the one who sees your future and knows exactly what you need? Not only that, but he knows you intimately - better than you know yourself. He understands your likes and dislikes, and knows how to make you truly happy. Would you open that gift or leave it sitting on a closet shelf?
Of course you would open it! You would tear into it like a 6-year-old. And you'd be thrilled with the gift from Jesus, the giver of perfect gifts.
So why do so many Christians ignore, even disdain, gifts Jesus gave? I'm talking about the gift of the Holy Spirit, otherwise known as baptism of the Holy Spirit. There might be some confusion because we do receive the Holy Spirit when we're born again, which might be likened to opening our stockings on Christmas Eve. But the big presents - the exciting things we've dreamed about and longed for - we open on Christmas morning. They're too big to fit in a stocking. Some defy wrapping and just come with a big bow. The baptism of the Spirit comes with awe, wonder and power. It changes our lives and those we touch.
It's so important that Jesus told his followers to wait for it - before ministering, before going to Jerusalem, Judea and the uttermost parts of the world. In fact, he said it was better that he go away so the Spirit could come.
Unfortunately, many churches teach against the baptism of the Holy Spirit, taking several verses out of context for proof, such as 1 Corinthians 13:9-10: "For we know in part, and we prophesy in part, but when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away." But Acts 2:39 states: "For this promise belongs to you and your children, as well as to all those who are far away, whom the Lord our God may call to himself."
The simple truth is that religion can find a mental compromise for every spiritual gift except speaking in tongues, so that is the sticking point where battle lines are drawn. However, Apostle Paul, who wrote two-thirds of the New Testament, said in 1 Corinthians 14:18: "I thank my God, I speak with tongues more than ye all. …" If Paul needed that gift, I daresay I do, too.
But no matter our church affiliation or theological persuasion, we can all agree on Ephesians 6:11-17, which tells us to put on the whole armor of God: the helmet of salvation, breastplate of righteousness, belt of truth, shoes of the preparation of the gospel of peace, etc. The problem rises with verse 18, which is the rest of that sentence: "…praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit…"
The foremost rule in biblical study is to let the Bible interpret itself. So, applying that rule, we go to 1 Corinthians 14:14-15: "For if I pray in a tongue, my spirit prays but my mind is not productive. What does this mean? I will pray with my spirit, but I will also pray with my mind. I will sing psalms with my spirit, but I will also sing psalms with my mind."
I hope I've enlightened some of you on the lovely and important gifts of the Spirit that may be waiting for you this Christmas season. One more quick word: The gift of tongues is not for everybody, but the grace of praying and singing in tongues is yours if you will but use it.
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
