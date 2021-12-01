Weekly Witness 12-2-21: Bringing justice through to victory

Peace, grace, mercy, and comfort to our dear readers. My wish today is to alert those who may not be knowledgeable of a certain common danger for which I recently became aware. This is a courtesy for the public.
A very kind county law enforcement officer informed me that mixing bleach and vinegar creates chlorine gas, which can cause death, create skin rash and burns. This is so well-considered a serious problem, that such a practice of placing chlorine gas in the environment carries a jail sentence. When I learned of the consequences of mixing bleach and vinegar, I contacted my personal physician’s office. I was informed that two nurses in that office had been burned by this practice out of their own ignorance.
Humbly, I offer this information to our beloved readers, as I have since heard many testimonies where people have been harmed by fumes, burns, and distress from this danger. Jesus, thank you for our public servants teaching us compassion and grace about these dangers in our environment, when so many of us are not aware of every danger under the sun. Bless our sheriffs, deputies, our police, and all those who work to protect our lives and families. Keep them safe under the shelter of your covering angels. In your holy name, Lord Jesus, we pray.
Psalm 91 is an encouragement to everyone, especially those who are on the front lines to protect others. Paraphrased verses: Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the almighty. Surely, he will save you from deadly pestilence and cover you with his feathers. Under his wings you will take refuge. His faithfulness is your shield. The most high will be your dwelling. No harm will come to you. Because He loves me, says the Lord, I will rescue him; I will protect him for he acknowledges my name.
Matthew 12:20-21 NIV: A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out, 'til he has brought justice through to victory. In his name the nations will put their hope! Maranatha, Oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays is an author, Bible teacher, and volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
