I know a precious person, currently in rehab, who is having a rough time with the 12-step program. Step 4 involves a “searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.” In doing said inventory, “Tom” looked back on years filled with lies. He regrets how his lies impacted those around him.
He’s just beginning to realize the utter falsehood that controlled his life and his associates. It’s as if several years, which should have been the best years of his life, literally went up in smoke. He questions what was real and what was fiction. It’s like waking from a vivid dream – for a while unnerved and shaken, not being able to tell dream from reality.
And then I have a friend who never did drugs or alcohol. He was a pillar of the church, regularly involved in its activities, a leader, a teacher, even a lay preacher, respected on his job and respected in his community. Then the sin he had hidden all those years could no longer be hidden. The iniquity of his heart pushed itself to the surface and is playing havoc with “Dick’s” marriage, family and friends. He should be enjoying a carefree retirement, but that’s not the case at all.
Regret: What a sad word. It means a feeling of disappointment over missed opportunities, a loss, or something that has been done which makes us sad. I dare say every person over the age of 10 probably suffers some form of regret, and that’s truly regrettable.
But what about those who live a good, moral life? They may not be in church, but they’ve never robbed a bank, never killed anyone. They may appear better than their church-going neighbors. They may honestly have few regrets, but what about the next life? You see, we are only on this earth for a short span, but then comes eternity which has no end. And eternity will either be filled with joy or unbearable pain and sorrow.
God’s Word says that we die once and after that comes judgment. If we have bowed our knees to the Lord Jesus and been saved by his blood sacrifice, we will enjoy heaven for ages to come. The only judgment we receive will be God looking at our works to determine our rewards. But those who died in their sin will then bow their knees to Jesus and proclaim him Lord. However, it will be too late, and they will be judged and sentenced to the lake of fire forever.
And that is the worst possible scenario for regret that anyone could imagine. Maybe they didn’t choose to be tormented forever, but neither did they choose the free gift that Jesus, the precious son of God, died and rose again to give them. They counted his agonizing sacrifice as nothing. They ignored every gospel message from church, TV, radio, friends, street evangelists, etc. They chose to turn their backs on their only hope.
And I cannot imagine the depth of regret of an individual tormented in hell, surrounded by shrieking demons, with no way out and no hope. If you don’t believe the Bible, thousands have returned from near-death having experienced the afterlife. After that, no one chooses hell.
If I were facing that kind of eternity, I wouldn’t waste a minute, but would fall on my face, imploring God to save me. I’d ask Jesus to forgive my sins and come live in my heart. He says, “"Come to me, all of you who are weary and loaded down with burdens, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
