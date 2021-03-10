COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020. We had never seen a global pandemic nor even thought about such a thing, but that all changed in 2020 – jobs, recreation, worship, family connections, travel, you name it. Who would have dreamed a tiny virus could have such profound effect on our world?
It seemed that we had no control. Some states strictly enforced masking, sanitizing, social distancing, lockdowns and business closures. Others left those decisions to the individual. And when it’s all said and done, it appears the minuscule virus still went where it wanted to go and basically had the same effects on both populations.
Despite our best efforts – no control. I’m reminded of an old saying: “Man proposes but God disposes.” If I were writing a Psalm, I might add the word Selah, which possibly means “stop and ponder that for a while.”
There is, however, another epidemic – in America, at least – where we do exercise control and can change the outcome. I’m talking about the culture of offense that invades all human interaction these days, from classroom to Senate chamber. Offense is a resentment brought about by a perceived insult or disregard for oneself or one’s principles. We can exercise control by choosing to take offense or let something go.
According to Jesus, we should love others as we love ourselves, and that can play out as giving another person grace. Did they actually mean to offend me? Perhaps they just made an innocent remark that I took the wrong way. Or perhaps they’re having a really bad day and I happened along at the wrong time. I can opt to forgive and let it go or hang on and destroy a relationship. Marriages, friendships, families and churches have split because of offense and unforgiveness.
In Matthew 18, Jesus talks at length about a more serious offense toward little children. He even says it would be better for a millstone to be hung around one’s neck and cast into the sea than to offend a little one. I believe this type of offense involves more than words, and would certainly include the shedding of innocent blood, one of seven abominations listed in Proverbs 6.
Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians to live in such a way as to cause no trouble (offense). Of course, there are no hard and fast rules, but we must search our own hearts in light of God’s Word and Holy Spirit’s input. We certainly don’t want to cause someone to fail. Neither can we keep someone from being offended who is steadfastly looking for an excuse.
Jesus himself was a “stumblingstone and a rock of offense,” as Paul stated in Romans 9:33. So we who are human can never live a life completely void of offending others, no matter how hard we try, since the perfect Son of God also offends. His offense, however, relates to his setting a standard of holiness to which we cannot attain. When we come in contact with Jesus, he is so pure, so loving, so gracious that we cannot stand in his presence. We will either fall to our knees and admit our sinfulness, asking for his help, or flee from him.
“It is just as God says in the Scriptures, ‘Look! I am placing in Zion a choice and precious cornerstone. No one who has faith in that one will be disappointed’… But you are God's chosen and special people. You are a group of royal priests and a holy nation. God has brought you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Peter 2).
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
