Weekly Witness 3-3-22: We pray for those who suffer as we remember those who have suffered

Dearly Beloved in the faith. I come to you with raw emotions and in pain and in grief. People all over the world are praying for the freedom of Ukraine. As I see the pictures of Kyiv and other cities in this country, I am in distress. Pictures of mothers and children wondering if they will ever again see their fathers and husbands in the future. Why is this happening? Because we live in a world where evil powers exist.
Powers and principalities in our world are drawing people into evil agendas. Those who don't walk in the shelter of the most high God, through Jesus the son of God, who came to earth in the flesh. He shed his blood for us to deliver us from such evil powers on this earth. Some leaders in this world can't remain sound of mind when given total power. We saw this in World War II, when the German ruler, Hitler, was driven with the vision of world dominance. Many were killed, and for what? One man in power that had a lust to be like God.
When I came to Tahlequah 17 years ago and I began to learn of the history of the Cherokee people, I spent years crying over the truth and injustice I still see. Their history of the relocation in the Trail of Tears was as painful to me as my own history of my personal relatives suffering unto death in Kyiv, Russia, and in the ovens of Europe under Hitler. When my husband and I lived in Haifa, Israel, we had a neighbor that had lost 42 members of his family in the concentration camps in Europe.
In Matthew 5:42-48, Jesus gives us a hard word to hear, but he gave us the words of life!
"You have heard that it was said, love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and send rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet you only your own people, what are doing more than others? Do not even pagan do that? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect."
Beloved, we choose whom we follow. For me, I will follow the Way of the Lord, as written in God's word. Maranatha, Oh Lord come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.